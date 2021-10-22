Smoke causes evacuation of Prospect Town Hall

PROSPECT — Officials evacuated Town Hall on Friday morning after employees noticed smoke coming out of air vents in the ceiling of the first floor of the building.

Mayor Robert Chatfield, who is also the day commander for the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, said officials evacuated the building at about 10:30 a.m. after smoke started coming out of vents in the tax collector’s office and the outer mayor’s office. He said the fire department and a furnace company responded to the Town Hall.

Chatfield said an employee from the furnace company went into the attic and found the motor for a fan that circulates air burnt out, causing smoke to come out of the vents. He said there was no damage to the building. Employees and officials returned to work after about 30 minutes, he said.