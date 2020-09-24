Senior center offering flu clinic

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Senior Center is hosting a drive-in flu clinic Oct. 1.

The clinic, which was organized with the Naugatuck Valley Health District, is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the senior center, 300 Meadow St.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, flu shots will be administered to people in their vehicles. People are asked to wear loose-fitting clothes with short sleeves. Insurances accepted for the flu shot include Medicare Part B, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Aetna and ConnectiCare.

For information, call the senior center at 203-720-7069.