Selectmen postpone hearing on marijuana ordinance

BEACON FALLS — The Board of Selectmen has postponed a hearing scheduled for Monday on a proposed ordinance that will prohibit people from smoking or consuming marijuana in public places and outdoor dining areas of restaurants in town.

First Selectman Gerard Smith said officials haven’t confirmed a new date for the hearing but are planning to hold it at end of the month.

The board’s regular meeting on Monday is canceled.

The proposed ordinance prohibits smoking, consumption and possession of recreational cannabis, and the use of electronic cannabis devices and vapor products containing cannabis, on public and town property and in any outdoor sections of a restaurant. Anyone who violates the ordinance could face a $50 fine for each offense. Businesses would be fined $1,000 for each violation.