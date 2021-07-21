Selectmen award contract for Beacon Valley Road repairs

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

BEACON FALLS — Work to repair a section of Beacon Valley Road is expected to start soon.

The Board of Selectmen on July 12 awarded a contract to Grasso Companies, a construction company out of Norwalk, for $725,647 to do the work. The project will rehabilitate a 2,800-linear-foot stretch of the road from the Beacon Hill Commons condominiums to the Beacon Valley Road Bridge. The work includes reclaiming, paving, new curbing, driveway aprons and guiderails, storm drainage improvements, and new signs and pavement markings.

Work is expected to begin within 30 days, First Selectman Gerard Smith said at the meeting.

Grasso Companies submitted the second lowest of seven bids for the job. The bids ranged from $659,150 to just north of $1 million. Officials said Grasso Companies scored the highest in an analysis of the bids and was the most responsible and responsive bidder.

“Through the process of all of the evaluators and everybody who went through it, it was determined that Grasso Construction was the company that was best qualified to move forward and start with the rehabilitation of Beacon Valley Road,” Smith said.

Selectman Christopher Bielik added, “We’re responsible for making a selection based on the best value to the town. I concur that Grasso Company represents the best value.”

The town will pay for the work with a $500,000 state grant and money bonded for road repairs.

Finance Manager Natasha Nau said SLR, an engineering firm the town hires for services, completed the design work for $188,600.

Officials plan to repair the remaining section of Beacon Valley Road, from the condos to the Naugatuck line near New Haven Road, with funds from the state Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program. Smith said the town is waiting for the state, which he stressed is taking its time, to review the project and advance funding.