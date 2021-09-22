Section of Church Street to become one-way road

NAUGATUCK — Officials announced that a section of Church Street downtown will permanently become a one-way street starting Monday.

After the change, one-way traffic will flow on Church Street from Maple Street to Rubber Avenue. Police said an officer will be posted on Church Street to ensure the transition goes smooth.

Borough officials discussed making the change earlier this year as a way to increase foot traffic in the area and improve the atmosphere downtown. Officials previously said the change will also allow for more outdoor seating for restaurants along Church Street. The borough has allowed restaurants to have temporary outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.