On Dec. 17, Prospect Troop 258 joined the Trumbull-Porter Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution of Watertown for the Wreaths Across America program. The Scouts met at the Old Burying Grounds on Depot Street in Watertown. There were dedications read, and wreaths for each of the branches of the Armed Forces and POW/MIA were placed in the cemetery, as well as wreaths for all known veterans buried there. There are 82 who served during the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. The Scouts placed wreaths on each of their graves. From left: Arkadiusz Kuzebski, Michael Varesio, Liam Kimball, Lucas Minicucci, Tyler Gibeau, Aidan Kimball and Ryan Kimball.

CONTRIBUTED