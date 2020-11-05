Scouts collecting donations for food bank

NAUGATUCK — The annual Scouting for Food service project is still on this year, though limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is run by scouting groups, like the Boy Scouts, in the borough. Scouts drop off bags, which they later pick up, at homes for people to put donations in for the Naugatuck Ecumenical Food Bank. Last year, scouts dropped off bags at nearly 5,000 households.

Scouts will drop off bags on Nov. 7 and pick them up after 9 a.m. on Nov. 14. Due to the pandemic, scouts will not be able to go to as many houses as usual, which will limit the quantity of food they can collect.

Residents who don’t get a bag can drop off donations Nov. 14 at the food bank, 75 Spring St., between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.