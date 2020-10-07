School board OKs UPSEU contract

PROSPECT — The Region 16 Board of Education has approved a new, one-year contract with the local United Public Service Employees Union.

The union represents secretaries, paraprofessionals, instructional aides, behavior technicians, nurses, custodians, food service workers, maintenance workers, security staff and technical support technicians in the region. The region is comprised of Beacon Falls and Prospect.

The contract, which the school board approved Sept. 23 and the union has ratified, is retroactive to July 1 and runs through June 30, 2021.

The contract gives employees a 1% raise. Hourly rates under the contract range from $13.02 for general kitchen workers at the first step to $37.33 for school nurses at the highest step.

Under the contract, the district offers full-time employees — those who work 30 or more hours a week — health benefits. The board is paying 80% of the cost for health insurance this fiscal year, according to the contract.