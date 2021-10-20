School board awards contract for snow removal

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Education on Oct. 14 awarded J.E. Rumino LLC a new three-year contract for plowing snow at schools for $85 per hour.

The Wolcott-based company has plowed snow for the district since 2015. The contract runs through the 2023-24. The $85 per hour fee is a 13% increase over the $75 an hour the company charged the last six years. That amounts to about a 2% increase each of the last six years, if the cost had been increased incrementally, a memo from Business Manager Bernice Rizk states.

J.E. Rumino was one of three vendors that attended a mandatory walkthrough in September to tour the schools, and the only one to submit a quote on time, according to the memo.

The company knows the building layouts and officials’ expectations, Rizk said in the memo.