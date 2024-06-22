WATERBURY — Roy Arthur Muckle, 80, died peacefully on June 6, 2024, at Waterbury Hospital.

Roy was born Dec. 14, 1943 in Waterbury, a son of the late John G. and Adele (Sniekus) Muckle. In his younger days Roy enjoyed competing in drag racing. He loved golf and vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard at his parents’ summer home. Before retiring, Roy worked as a tool machine foreman.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Dawn Tripp and her husband Gary; his grandchildren, Darcey Moreno, Joshua Prenda, Brittany Freitas and Hayley Tripp; his great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol Grant; his sister-in-law Arlene Muckle; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by his brothers, John G. Muckle Jr. and his wife Marilyn Muckle, and Ronald Muckle; his son, Roy Anthony Muckle; his grandson, Robert G. Prenda and his granddaughter, Amanda L. Tripp.

Calling hours were to be Monday, June 17, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. A funeral service was to begin immediately following calling hours at 11:45 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Roy’s memory, donations can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.