Roof replacements eyed for Naugatuck town buildings

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Officials plan to replace roofs on two borough buildings this year.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses approved at its July 5 meeting to enter into an agreement with Diamond Roofing Specialist, Inc. of Waterbury replace the entire roof at Town Hall at 229 Church St. for $100,000 and about half of the roof at the Youth Services building at 19 Scott St. for $20,427.

Funds for the work were appropriated in the borough’s budget that was just approved, said Controller Allyson Bruce.

Public Works Director Jim Stewart said both roofs are well beyond their life span.

“The town hall roof is well beyond its warranty. It’s been leaking regularly in the controller’s office,” Stewart said. “It’s been patched several times but it keeps moving, keeps leaking.”

The new town hall roof will be a rubber roof with insulation, Stewart said.

The leaking at Town Hall has been going on for at least a year and a half.

Although the roof at the youth services building is not leaking, the gutters are falling off and parts of the roof are rotting.

Borough officials were made aware of those problems last year, Stewart said.

“The plywood or the structure beneath the shingles is all rotting as well.” Stewart said.

Officials are going back to asphalt shingle roof and fixing the gutters and the rotting for the youth services building.

Stewart said he is hopeful construction will start before fall.