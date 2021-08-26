Road race to benefit United Way

NAUGATUCK — The 47th annual Sao Paio 5K Road Race is set for Sept. 4.

The road race is sponsored by the Naugatuck Portuguese Club and proceeds benefit the United Way of Naugatuck and Beacon Falls.

Along with a 5K, the event features a fun walk and a kids fun run for children 12 years old and younger. The entry fees are $25 before race day, $30 on race day, $15 for students and walkers, and $5 for the kids fun run.

Due to safety reasons, strollers and baby joggers will not be permitted on the course.

Race day registration and race packet pickup is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the club, 110 Rubber Ave. The 5K starts at 9 a.m., followed by the fun walk at 9:15 a.m. and the kids fun run at 10 a.m.

To register online, visit lightboxreg.com. To become a sponsor, to volunteer or for information, call Luci DaSilva at 203-729-9621 or James Goggin at 203-996-6675.