Renovations at rec complex nearly complete

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

BEACON FALLS — Renovations at the Pent Road Recreation Complex are nearly finished after some delays.

The project includes a new playscape, new basketball and tennis courts, and a new pickle ball court. The playscape has been installed and the new courts are finished.

Two former half basketball courts were converted for pickle ball, which is similar to tennis.

Steve Moffat, a member of the Park and Recreation Commission and a public works employee, said officials decided to go with the pickle ball court after a resident requested it.

Three new benches and four new picnic tables — two of which are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act — have also been installed.

The remaining work includes installing 10-foot-high fencing around the courts and four new benches near the courts. Officials expect the work to be completed by the end of the month.

The cost of the work is about $331,600, most of which is covered by about $220,000 from the state Local Capital Improvement Program and a $7,100 grant from the Katharine Matthies Foundation.

First Selectman Gerard Smith said the project is on budget.

The renovations started in late spring but faced some delays due to issues getting materials.

“The fence was the biggest hang up,” Smith said.

Finance Manager Natasha Nau said there were supply chain issues, but the town now has the fencing it needs for the project.

Inclement weather delayed the project as well, she added.

“It’s gone on longer than we thought,” Nau said.

Nau said workers also removed six trees in between the tennis and basketball courts. She said the shade from the trees would discolor and degrade the court when it rained.

The bulbs in the light poles around the courts were recently replaced, Public Works Foreman Rob Pruzinsky said, but the town is looking into getting LED lights.