‘Reliable’ Woodland Regional High School employee honored

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — Woodland Regional High School lead secretary and administrative assistant to the principal, June Rydzik has been named the 2022 CAS Administrative Assistant of the Year.

The Connecticut Association of Schools awarded Rydzik with the award during the CAS 2022 Virtual Administrative Assistant and School Secretary Conference on Friday, April 29.

“June’s quality of work, dependability, initiative, creativity, and positive relationships placed her in a category all by herself,” CAS Assistant Executive Director RoaseAnne O’Brien Vojtek said in a letter issued to Woodland Regional High School Principal Kurt Ogren.

Rydzik said she was very surprised and honored to have received the award.

“There’s a lot of good candidates,” Rydzik said. “I’m grateful to have been part of Woodland and the Region 16 community for the last twenty years.”

Rydzik, who began working at the high school when it was first established in 2001, said she accredits her accomplishment to being able to work with such a wonderful group of people.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin said that without question, Rydzik is the epitome of professionalism.

“She is reliable. She is honest and she is a welcoming face as you renter Woodland,” Yamin said. “She is irreplaceable and we’re very fortunate to have here.”

The school and district is better because of her and how she performs her job, Yamin added.

Rydzik said she is grateful to have received the award.