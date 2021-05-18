NewsNaugatuck Registration open for summer programs By mycitizensnews - May 18, 2021 0 16 NAUGATUCK — Registration is open for summer programs run by the Park and Recreation Department. Programs include summer camp, karate, Gunntown programs, swim and sport lessons, and a babysitting class. For information, call 203-720-7043. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)