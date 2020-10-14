Registrars holding registration session

PROSPECT — The Registrars of Voters Office is holding a voter registration session Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall, 36 Center St.

This is the last regular session to register for voters who turned 18 years old or became U.S. citizens or Prospect residents before Oct. 27. People who become eligible to vote after Oct. 30 can register in person at the registrars’ or the town clerk’s offices, or during a limited registration session.

For information, call the Registrars of Voters Office at 203-758-4461.