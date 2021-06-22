Region 16 to hire additional specialists

PROSPECT — The Region 16 Board of Education on June 16 approved hiring an additional math specialist and reading interventionist for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin said he feels more students will need additional academic services and remediation after more than a year of virtual or hybrid learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional positions are estimated to cost about $120,000 combined, he said. After the jobs are filled, the region, which is composed of Beacon Falls and Prospect, will have eight reading interventionists and five math specialists.

