Region 16 reports Woodland student, teacher test positive

BEACON FALLS — Region 16 officials learned Monday that a Woodland Regional High School student and teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin said the student and teacher were last in school on Friday. He said contact tracing determined that 23 students and four teachers are required to stay home for 14 days.

The high school student was the second in two weeks to test positive. Officials learned Oct. 13 a Woodland student tested positive. The student was last in the school Oct. 6, Yamin said. He said 13 Woodland students and two teachers were asked to quarantine in this case.

Long River Middle School students are set to return to in-person classes on Wednesday after officials closed the school for more than a week this month after two students tested positive for coronavirus. The closure was the first time the regional district, which is comprised of Beacon Falls and Prospect, closed a school due to COVID-19.