Region 16 hires special ed director

PROSPECT — Region 16 officials hired Michelle Fortuna as the school district’s new director of special education and pupil personnel.

Fortuna will start Aug. 2 in the region, which is composed of Beacon Falls and Prospect.

Fortuna has worked 26 years in education, most recently as a special education coordinator for Madison Public Schools. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in special education, a Master of Arts in elementary education and a 6th year degree in educational leadership.

“Michelle’s experience, wealth of knowledge, professionalism and commitment to students will serve our region well,” said Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin in a July 14 letter announcing the hire.

The director of special education and pupil personnel position is part of the school administrators union. The salary will be about $149,000 this fiscal year.

Fortuna will replace Shelly McNulty, who resigned in June. The region’s former assistant special education director, Sara Steinberg, also resigned last month.

Yamin said officials will begin the search for a new assistant special education director after Fortuna starts in the district.