Region 16 hires new facilities director

PROSPECT — Region 16 Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin announced the district hired Mark Parrino as the new director of facilities.

Parrino, a Prospect resident, has been the director of facilities operations for the Hartford Public Library since 2015, according to his resume. Before that, he held several facility and maintenance positions the past 26 years, including at Chase Collegiate School in Waterbury, the City of Bridgeport and Bradley Memorial Hospital in Southington.

Parrino will start in Region 16, which is comprised of Beacon Falls and Prospect, on Aug. 31. His salary will be about $90,000, according to Yamin.

“He is a team player, extremely responsible and a conscientious and hardworking individual,” Yamin wrote in a letter announcing the hire. “Mark is a qualified facilities manager who will bring professionalism and commitment to his daily duties and the tasks involved in Region 16.”

The Board of Education welcomed Parrino during its Aug. 12 meeting.

“I have been a Prospect resident for over 15 years. My kids went to these schools and I’m happy to give back to the community,” he said.

Parrino will replace Director of Facilities Stephen Martoni, who submitted his resignation in July and is leaving the district for a new job.