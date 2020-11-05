Region 16 extends closure of Prospect Elementary

PROSPECT — Region 16 officials have extended the cancellation of in-person classes at Prospect Elementary School to two weeks.

On Wednesday, Region 16 Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin announced the school would be closed at least the rest of this week after officials learned that a fifth-grader and staff member tested positive for COVID-19. He said “a number of students” and four staff members were quarantined or waiting for coronavirus test results.

In a letter issued Thursday, Yamin said in-person classes are canceled until Nov. 16 and students will remote learn at home. He said three staff members have recently tested positive and officials recommended 30 students remain in quarantine for 14 days.

“As a result of the new cases and mandatory contact tracing it would be unwise and unsafe to continue with in-person learning for the next two weeks,” he wrote.

All before and after-school activities at the school are canceled and custodial staff will clean the school while it’s closed.

Meals for students will available for pick-up at the school, 75 New Haven Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 6, Nov. 9, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

Elementary school students in the region, which is composed of Beacon Falls and Prospect, typically attend class in-person four days a week under the district’s hybrid plan. All students in the region remote learn at home on Wednesdays, which are half days.