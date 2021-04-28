Region 16 budget set for vote

PROSPECT — Region 16’s proposed $40.9 million 2021-22 school budget will go to a vote May 3 at a district meeting.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Long River Middle School in Prospect. Voting is expected to be done by a “show of hands.”

The budget proposal increases overall spending for the region, which is composed of Beacon Falls and Prospect, by $253,657, or about 0.6%.

The spending plan cuts or reduces 10 positions across the district, including eliminating the assistant principal position at Long River.

The net education cost is divided between Beacon Falls and Prospect based on the percentage of students from each town. The percentage of Prospect students has increased to 65%, which shifted more of the net cost onto the town.

Based on the student population ratio and estimated revenues, Prospect’s net education cost is projected to increase $854,424 to about $21.4 million. Beacon Falls’ net cost is projected to decrease $622,234 to about $10.2 million.