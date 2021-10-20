Region 16 board approves bid for heating loop repair

BEACON FALLS — The Region 16 Board of Education on Oct. 13 awarded a contract to repair the heating loop that runs underground at Laurel Ledge Elementary School to MJ Daly LLC for $72,980.

The underground piping system feeds hot water through the school to heat the building. There have been two leaks in the system over the past two years, according to officials.

MJ Daly, which is based in Waterbury, will run a fiberglass sleeve in the pipe that will be cured in place, basically creating a new pipe, the minutes of an Oct. 6 meeting of the board’s the facilities committee state.

The work is expected to be finished by the winter, officials said.