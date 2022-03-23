Recycling can come to you in Naugatuck with mobile unit

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

WATERBURY — Naugatuck residents will soon be able have a mobile redemption center come to their homes to recycle bottles and cans.

Waterbury native Mike Stallings, who is the owner of EyeRecycle, a bottle redemption center on Chase River Road in Waterbury, said his company began picking up plastic and glass bottles and aluminum cans about seven months ago from different locations including the XL Center, Xfinity Theatre and the Convention Center and reimburse them half of the 5 cents that is redeemed.

His company, of 10 employees and two pick up trucks, decided to take recycling to the next level.

“A lot of people don’t have the time to bring their bottles to a redemption center,” Stallings said.

The company is hopeful to begin going to homes in Waterbury and Naugatuck beginning by mid summer, Stallings said. “It gives you the convenience to never leave your home.”

EyeRecycle will provide residents with 10 bags at about 30 cents per bag and the company will pick up no less than 10 bags either biweekly or monthly. Residents will be reimbursed $60 for 10 bags if it is picked up at their homes or $120 if they return it to the redemption center, according to Stallings.

The program has already been piloted in a few homes in Waterbury and Watertown.

Residents will either have to fill up the company provided 55 gallon bags to a certain line on the bag or they can supply their own clear garbage bags, Stallings said.

Stallings said he has already talked with the mayors of Waterbury and Torrington and plans to reach out to Naugatuck Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess. Stallings is thinking about servicing Prospect and Beacon Falls residents, he added.

“Our goal is to work with everyone that can pick up bottles,” Stallings said.

Naugatuck residents can sign up now at www.eyerecyle.org to be part of the recycle redemption program.

“I would love to have the whole valley apart of this,” Stallings said.