Rebimbas takes 21st District probate judge seat from Mariano

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — Former senator and Republican challenger Rosa C. Rebimbas defeated Democratic incumbent Peter Mariano to secure the 21st Probate District seat on Tuesday night.

Rebimbas, of Naugatuck, had 10,647 votes to Mariano’s 7,521, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

The district includes Naugatuck, Prospect, Beacon Falls and Middlebury. Probate courts oversee decedents’ estates and trusts and handle a wide range of issues affecting children, the elderly, and people with intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.

Rebimbas called her win an honor and she is grateful the residents of her district put their trust in her to lead the probate court.

Mariano, of Naugatuck, served five four-year terms and ran unopposed for 16 years.

“After today, there certainly is no Democrat, Republican, Independent, unaffiliated,” Rebimbas said. “We are one probate court that’s going to provide the best services possible to our community and we’re going to make sure that this is a community court. We’re going to bring it back to the community and provide the best services possible.”

Rebimbas said she plans to provide more services through the court.

“I certainly look forward is making sure that we provide more resources and services before someone actually has a necessity to have the probate court, so that they’re well informed in probate law and what we do with the probate court,” she said.

Rebimbas, 47, served six terms as state senator for the 70th district after she won a special election in 2009 to fill a vacancy. She’s a borough native who is married to Ever Linares, with two daughters. She has been a practicing attorney for almost 20 years.

Rebimbas thanked her husband, her children, her parents and her brother and said she looks forward in her new role as probate judge.

Rebimbas also thanked her opponent for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors.