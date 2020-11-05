PSAs bring prevention message home

Lt. Dylan Sloss of the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department demonstrates how to properly use a fire extinguisher while shooting a public service announcement Oct. 24 at the fire department. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI Ed Malaspina, a firefighter and public information officer with the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, discusses how to put out a grease fire while shooting a public service announcement Oct. 24 at the fire department. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI Boiling oil overflows as Lt. Matt Devan, left, and Lt. Dylan Sloss of the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department lowers a turkey into the pot while shooting a public service announcement Oct. 24 at the fire department. –ELIO GUGLIOTTI

PROSPECT — In a typical year, the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department would have hosted a fire prevention night in October.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the usual activities run for the community to observe Fire Prevention Month. Instead, fire officials decided to bring fire prevention to the community in the form of public service announcements.

On Oct. 24, the department shot three public service announcements outside the firehouse on New Haven Road. The videos, which were produced by Mixing It Up Productions, covered the proper use of a fire extinguisher, how to put out a grease fire on a stove top, and what could go wrong when deep frying a turkey.

The videos will be posted on the department’s Facebook page “The Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect, Inc.”