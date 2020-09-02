Prospect to close town buildings Friday 

PROSPECT — Town buildings will be closed on Friday, Mayor Robert Chatfield announced.

Town Hall, Prospect Public Library, Prospect Senior Center and Prospect Community Center will all be closed.

Chatfield said he decided to close town buildings to do a deep cleaning as well as to thank employees for their work during the two recent storms and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Town buildings are also closed on Monday for Labor Day. Closing buildings on Friday gives employees a four-day weekend.

The Public Works Department will still be open Friday. Chatfield said half of the public works employees will be off Friday and the other half on Tuesday.

Chatfield said the recycling center at 157 Plank Road will be open normal hours, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Saturday.