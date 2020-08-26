Prospect seeks state grant to relocate emergency shelter, center

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

PROSPECT — Officials are seeking state funding to help pay for a project to make the Prospect Community Center the town’s new emergency shelter and emergency management center.

The Town Council Aug. 18 unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a $50,000 grant through the state’s Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP). If the application is approved, the town would match the grant from a funding source to be determined for a total of $100,000 for the project.

The money would be used to renovate parts of the community center on Center Street to be the town’s new emergency shelter and emergency management center. The town uses the firehouse as its emergency shelter and emergency management center, when necessary.

Mayor Robert Chatfield said the work at the center would include renovating the kitchen, upgrading electrical wiring, and boosting internet connections. The town would also buy some new computers and equipment for the emergency management center.

A room would be turned into a charging station with multiple outlets for people to charge electronic devices during prolonged power outages, Chatfield added, and work would be done in another room that would be designated for pets.

The town purchased the former Community School from the Region 16 school district, which is comprised of Beacon Falls and Prospect, in 2016. The town runs community and recreational programs out of the building. When the town bought the building, the plan included using it as the emergency shelter. The town recently installed a new generator at the building for $94,000.

In July, Gov. Ned Lamont reinstated STEAP, which helps fund infrastructure improvement projects for towns, and announced a plan to provide $15 million in grants. Lamont included a special COVID-19 provision in this round of funding to support towns with expenditures related to the pandemic, including for new construction, expansion, renovation or replacement for existing facilities, a news release stated.

Chatfield told the council he felt the town’s application is a perfect choice for the grant.

The maximum towns can apply for is more than double what Prospect is seeking. When questioned during the council meeting why he’s not seeking a larger grant, Chatfield said many towns are going to be competing for the funds and he feels the state may look more favorably on an application that is seeking a lesser amount.

Officials added that $100,000 would be enough to complete the work. If the town applied for more than $50,000, the town’s match would put the funds for the project over $100,000.