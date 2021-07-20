Prospect reschedules public safety meeting

PROSPECT — Officials have rescheduled an informational meeting on public safety and crime planned for Wednesday to next week.

The meeting is now July 29 at 6 p.m. at the Prospect Community Center, 12 Center St. Residents can also attend the meeting online through GoToMeetings. Information on how to join the meeting online will be posted on the town’s website, townofprospect.org.

The meeting is in response to growing concerns about crime and public safety in town and the surrounding area. The meeting, which will have time for public comment and discussion, is the second such public gathering in town to discuss crime. Officials held the first meeting early this month. It drew about three dozen residents in person and another done or so virtually.