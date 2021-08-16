Prospect receives check from CIRMA

PROSPECT — The town recently received $19,333 as its prorated share of the members’ equity distribution from the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency or CIRMA.

The money is the town’s share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million equity distribution.

CIRMA provides workers’ compensation as well as liability and property coverage to local public entities in Connecticut. It is a nonprofit association of Connecticut municipalities, school districts and local public agencies. The distribution program distributes a percentage of CIRMA members’ equity to eligible members.