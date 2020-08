PROSPECT — Prospect’s annual fall townwide tag sale is set for Sept. 19.

The tag sale will be rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can call Prospect Town Hall at 203-758-4461 by Sept. 16 to sign up to participate in the tag sale. The town will promote what homes are participating. Those who participate are asked to adhere to COVID-19 health measures, like wearing masks.

For information, call 203-758-4461.