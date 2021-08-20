Prospect postpones car show

PROSPECT — The town postponed the 36th annual Sock Hop and Car Show, which was set for Sunday, to next weekend due to the forecast of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Henri.

“It’s in the best interest of everyone to postpone it,” Mayor Robert Chatfield said.

The car show is now Aug. 29 from 12 to 5 p.m. on the Prospect Green on Center Street.

The show, which is hosted by the Mayor’s Office and the Prospect Car Owners Association, typically attracts hundreds of show cars and thousands of people.

In addition to the cars, the event will feature live music and food will be available for sale.

There is no admission fee. The first 500 show cars will get a dash plaque.

For information, call the Mayor’s Office at 203-758-4461.