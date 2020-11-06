Prospect police warn of scam

PROSPECT — Police are warning residents about a scam involving a man claiming to be a representative of St. Anthony Church.

Police said the man has called and emailed people asking for help for the church. The man asks residents to buy five $100 gift cards, scratch the back of the cards to reveal the numbers, and then take a photo of the cards and send the pictures to him.

Police said church officials are not asking for any kind of assistance and the calls and emails are a scam. Police advised to residents who receive a call or email like this to ignore them.