Prospect police investigating attempted theft from car at gas station 

PROSPECT — Police say a would-be thief ran off Sunday after a woman noticed the man inside her car while she was putting air in her tires at the Mobil gas station on New Haven Road.

Police said the woman was filling her tires at about 2 p.m. when she realized a man got into her unlocked car and was trying to steal her purse and other belongings. The woman started screaming, police said, and the man took off. Police said he left the scene in a white vehicle, which police later learned was stolen from Meriden.

The incident is under investigation.