Prospect officials hosting public safety meetings

PROSPECT — Town officials are hosting two informational meetings this month to discuss public safety.

The in-person meetings are set for July 8 and July 21 at 6 p.m. at the Prospect Community Center, 12 Center St. Residents can also attend the meetings online through GoToMeetings. Information on how to join the meetings online will be posted on the town’s website, townofprospect.org.

The meetings are in response to growing concerns about crime and public safety in town and the surrounding area. Crimes like car break-ins, car thefts and burglaries are a persistent issue in the area.

The meetings will have time for public comment and discussion, which will be limited to 3 minutes per person. Speakers will also help educate residents on the issues and discuss the impact of state legislation on police response to crime.

Questions or comments can be emailed before the meetings to towncouncil@townofprospect.org.