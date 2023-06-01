Scouts holding bottle, can drive; Father’s Day breakfast

PROSPECT — Boy Scout Troop 258 will have a bottle and can drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the St. Anthony’s Church parking lot, 4 Union City Road.

Also, Troop 258 is seeking local companies to sponsor its annual Father’s Day All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast on June 18 at the Prospect firehouse.

The sponsorship levels are:

Gold Sponsor $250; Main Sponsor for the event, two 3-foot by 4-foot posters (one on the road outside and one inside the Prospect Firehouse) and four breakfast tickets

Silver Sponsor $100; Table sponsor for the event, Placard with company name on a table and two breakfast tickets.

Bronze sponsor $25; Business card on the Father’s Day place mat