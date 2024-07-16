PROSPECT – Lucia Daloia, 93, of Prospect, formerly of Newport Drive, Waterbury, passed away peacefully July 6, 2024 in the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Care Unit at Saint Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved widow of George C. Daloia.

Lucia was born May 16, 1931 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Pasquale and Olympia (Verde) DeVito. She was graduate of Wilby High School, class of 1949. Lucia worked as an office manager and supervisor at Connecticut Blue Cross for more than 25 years until her retirement in 1989.

She enjoyed crocheting. She was a proud homemaker who took great joy spending time with her family.

She leaves to honor and cherish her memory a daughter, Georgeanna Perugini and her husband Saverio “Sam” of Prospect, with whom she lived; two grandchildren, Maria Rodriguez and her husband Rene of Prospect, and Saverio Perugini Jr. of Ave Maria, Fla.; a sister, Olga Roy and her husband Donald of Waterbury; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Rodriguez and Carina Rodriguez of Prospect; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph DeVito and her sister, Christina DeVito.

The family would like to sincerely thank the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at Saint Mary’s Hospital, especially Rebekah Somma, for the exceptional care, comfort and compassion given to Lucia during her stay.

Funeral was to be Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. from Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, to St. Anthony Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial was to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours were to be Friday, July 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

