Joan Fasano

WINDHAM, N.H. — Joan (Scarpa) Fasano, 87, of Windham, N.H. and formerly of Prospect, Conn., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Giving Tree Senior Living in Dracut, Mass. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Fasano.

Joan was born in Waterbury, Conn., on June 23, 1937, a daughter of the late Louis and Edith (Canelli) Scarpa. She was a graduate of Waterbury Catholic High School. Upon graduation she worked at Timex, Bank of America and predecessor banks for more than 20 years.

Joan was a devoted mother, wife and friend. She loved to dance and sing, bringing a smile and joy to her friends and family.

Joan leaves her daughters, Lisa Fasano of Prospect, Conn., and Christine Fasano of Windham, N.H.; and several beloved nieces and nephews, to cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her sister Theresa Tartaglia and brother John Scarpa.

The family would like to thank the staff at Silverthorne Adult Day Center who loved and cared for Joan for the past four years, making it possible for her to live at home. A special thanks to all the aides, nurses and staff who took such good care of Joan during the past week.

Joan’s funeral service was to be on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, Conn. Burial was to follow at Calvary Cemetery. A calling hour was to be on Wednesday morning, July 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be at a later date in New Hampshire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to: Silverthorne Adult Day Activity Fund, 23 Geremonty Drive, Salem, NH 03079 (silverthorneadultday.org).

For more info or to send e-condolences, visit chaseparkwaymemorial.com.