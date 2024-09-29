PROSPECT — James A. Beaudoin Sr., 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded in the love of his family, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at Saint Mary’s Hospital. He was the soul mate and life partner of Delphine Vierra for more than 35 wonderful years.

Born Oct. 30, 1953 in Waterbury, he was a son of the late Conrad and Lucie (Bedard) Beaudoin. Jim was a graduate of Wilby High School, class of 1971, and the UConn School of Pharmacy. He owned Brewster Pharmacy in Waterbury at one time and retired from Rite Aid Pharmacy.

Jim was a family man. The best times of his life were spent with Del, his children and his cherished grandchildren. He and Del took many trips taking in the sites of the United States and Europe.

As an avid UConn ladies basketball fan, he attended many Final Fours. Jim also enjoyed cooking and playing golf and pool at the Prospect Senior Center with his brother Charlie. By far the most precious of all memories revolved around his family.

Left to cherish his love and treasure his memory, beside his love Delphine, are his children, Jim and his wife Jessica Beaudoin of Ivoryton, and daughter Samantha and husband Joe Hyeon of Hawaii.

Jim also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Derek, Josh, Adam and Elora Beaudoin, and Beau and Ruby Hyeon; as well as his brother Charles Beaudoin of Waterbury and sister-in-law JoAnn Beaudoin of Cheshire. Jim also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was predeceased by his brother Robert Beaudoin and sister Barbara Plouffe.

A memorial service for Jim was to be on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. at 7 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Visitation was to be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

For directions, information or to share your words of comfort, please visit prospectmemorial.com.