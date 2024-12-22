PROSPECT — Eugene Rek Sr., 85, of Prospect and Hernando, Fla., passed away peacefully at MidState Medical Center on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife of 65 years Joan (Sankey) Rek, and their children.

Eugene was born on June 8, 1939, a son of the late James and Helen (Rusczyk) Rek. He attended Prospect schools and Leavenworth High School.

Gene was a toolmaker who started his career at Mallory Battery. He owned his own refuse business in the 1960s while still working in the shop. He then moved onto Risdon Manufacturing for 25 years and eventually retired from Bouffard Metal Goods in Watertown in 2002.

Gene was a perpetual tinkerer and could fix anything, from a complicated piece of machinery to a delicate tea cup. His heart was as strong as he was, but could be easily melted by his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he took great joy in spending time with.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman and shared his passion for hunting and fishing with his family, especially his son and grandsons. He was a lifelong member of the Moosewood Hunting Club in the Adirondacks, where he spent many seasons hunting with and cooking for its members.

Before his illness, Gene and Joan enjoyed traveling and spending the winter months in Florida.

Gene leaves to cherish his love and memory, beside his wife Joan, his children, Susan (Ron) Turmel, Laurie (Jake) Jacobsen, Eugene (Laurie) Rek Jr.; his grandchildren, Ron (Mary) Turmel III, Amanda (Kevin) Maher, JP (Lindsey) Jacobsen, Paul (Megan) Jacobsen, Kimberly (Ben) Thompson and Ashley Rek; as well as his great-grandchildren, Remington and Ryder Turmel, Liam Maher, Peyton and Cristian, Logan and Eloise Jacobsen; Matthew and Lucas Thompson.

Eugene also leaves his brother Ed (Lori) Rek, his sisters-in-law Letty Rek and Carol Mandell of Prospect. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers Bob and Stosh (Beverly) Rek.

The Rek family would like to thank Jesse, Marie and Iris, the Hartford Hospice team, and the staff of Pavilion D at MidState Medical for their compassion and care.

Friends and family were invited to visit with the Rek family on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. At 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., friends and family were to share a time of remembrance.

Friends and family were invited to visit with the Rek family on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. At 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., friends and family were to share a time of remembrance.