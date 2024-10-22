PROSPECT — It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Davian A. Pallotto, 22, of Prospect, announces his passing on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. He was the loving son of Jessy (Adams) Pallotto and Brett Pallotto, and sister of Abby Pallotto.

Davian was the most understanding and welcoming of friends. His unconditional love and all-welcoming attitude made him the wonderful listener and supportive friend he was to all.

All who knew him had words of praise for his supportiveness during difficult phases of their lives. Everyone could count on him to be there when needed most. Davian loved animals as much as humanity. His dog Lola was his best canine buddy.

He earned his nickname “C-Mac” as the great player running back he was for the semi-pro football team the Tri-City Bruins of the Tri-State Football League. No. 23 and red, white and blue were his favorite number and colors.

As the athlete that he was, Davian was devoted to his workouts and maintaining his fitness for sports. He also loved the sound and power of big trucks and heavy equipment, which made his job as a heavy equipment operator the perfect match.

More than anything Davian loved his family. His light and love will be treasured, his memory cherished and his presence missed.

Davian is survived by his mother Jessy Pallotto of Bethany, father Brett Pallotto, sister Abby Pallotto, and brother Demitry Mullen. Davian is also survived by his grandparents Melody and David Adams Sr. of Prospect; as well as uncles and aunts Dane and Melanie Pallotto of Wallingford, Reid and Brittney Pallotto of Southbury, Paige and Alan Martin of North Carolina, David Adam Jr. of Texas, Lesley Adams and Matt Eggleston of New York, Michael Adams of Naugatuck, and Johnny Adams of Manchester.

Friends and family were invited to share time and comfort with Davian’s family on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. A celebration of life service was to begin at 7 p.m. Burial was to be private.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements and to care for Davian and his family throughout their grief journey. Please keep Davian and the Pallotto family in your thoughts and prayers, and share your words of comfort on his tribute wall at prospectmemorial.com.