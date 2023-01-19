Bud Gaudio’s art on display at library

PROSPECT — The Prospect Public Library will feature an art exhibit by Bud Gaudio during the month of February. The exhibit will be on display in the Irene Boardman Meeting Room starting Jan. 26 and throughout the month of February. All are welcome!

The Prospect Public Library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the academic year.

Call 203-758-3001 or visit the website, prospectlibrary.com for information.