Prospect Mayor Chatfield tests positive for COVID, quarantining

PROSPECT — Mayor Robert Chatfield tested positive for COVID-19 early this week and is quarantining at home until at least next weekend.

Chatfield, 77, said he felt “wiped out” on Sunday, so he got tested on Monday and learned later in the day that he has coronavirus.

Chatfield said Thursday he was not hospitalized and is feeling much better. He’s working from home.

Chatfield said he’s quarantining until at least Nov. 20. If all goes well, he said, he will return to his office in Town Hall on Nov. 23.

Town Hall was closed last Friday and Monday after officials learned an employee had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The building was cleaned over the weekend, and reopened for employees Tuesday. Town buildings have been closed to the public since March.

Chatfield, who started his 44th year in office on Saturday, said he is the 192nd person in town to get coronavirus since March.

Town Council Chairman Jeff Slapikas said he speaks with Chatfield multiple times a day. He said nothing is really changing as far as how the town runs, and the council will continue operating as it always does.

Chatfield isn’t the first municipal leader to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary tested positive for coronavirus in October. Naugatuck Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess quarantined in October after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive. Both officials continued to run their respective municipalities from home.

Chatfield won’t be making his normal stops around town, including starting his day at Dunkin’ Donuts on New Haven Road before the sun rises, or responding to fire calls due to being quarantined. But, he said he’s still working and will be back.

“In a week and half I’ll be the same old Bob Chatfield you knew three weeks ago,” he said.