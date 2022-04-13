Prospect man, 26, dies in motorcycle crash in Naugatuck

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — A 26-year old Prospect man died following a single motor vehicle accident on early Sunday morning on Prospect Street.

Police said John Johnson Jr. was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson FLHR westbound in the area of 400 Prospect St. around 2 a.m. when he veered off the roadway to the right and ended up in an embankment, according to a Naugatuck Police social media Facebook post.

Johnson was transported to Waterbury Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead later that day, police said.

The cause of the accident was still not known as of press time. The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is currently examining the circumstances that ultimately led to the accident. Part of the investigation will include a toxicology report and examinations into road conditions and the mechanical condition of the motorcycle, according to Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister.

Naugatuck Police Detective Tom McGarvey is the lead investigator and anyone with information or additional witnesses can contact McGarvey at 203-729-5222 Ext. 2584 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

The Naugatuck police have extended their deepest condolences to the family of Johnson during this most difficult time, as said on their social media.