Prospect making George Street a dead end

PROSPECT — George Street will soon officially be a dead end.

George Street used to connect Lee Road and New Haven Road. Workers are putting the finishing touches on a project to make the street a dead end where it intersects with New Haven Road, also known as Route 69.

There will be a small turnaround at the end of the street, and the only access to George Street will be from Lee Road. The project also includes new curbing along New Haven Road and shrubs where the streets intersect. The work is expected to be finished next week.

Mayor Robert Chatfield said officials decided to make the street a dead end because it was unsafe for vehicles pulling out onto New Haven Road. He said the sightline is too short to see cars traveling northbound on New Haven Road.

The project was funded as part of $785,000 the town bonded this fiscal year for road improvements.