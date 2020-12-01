Prospect Library running holiday decoration contest

PROSPECT — Prospect Public Library is running the Light Up Prospect contest.

Residents who decorate their homes for the holiday season can submit their addresses to the library to be considered for the best decorated house in town. People can email their addresses to prospectlibrarytogo@prospectlibrary.com with “Light Up Prospect Entry” in the subject line. The deadline to enter is Dec. 16.

A voting committee will began touring all entrees on Dec. 17. The winner will receive a $50 gift card. For information, call 203-758-3001.