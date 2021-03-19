Prospect honors Irish Mayor for the Day

PROSPECT — Flanked by family and friends, Emmett O’Conner was sworn in March 17 as Prospect’s Irish Mayor for the Day on the front steps of Town Hall.

O’Conner, a 50-year-old social studies teacher at Watertown High School, arrived for the ceremony in style — by police escort. His family — wife, Cheryl, and children, Tim and Kyla — greeted him at Town Hall and walked with him up the steps to the front entrance, where Town Clerk M. Carrie Anderson swore him in as Irish Mayor for the Day.

O’Conner said he’s honored to be recognized, especially with his father, Jack O’Connor, in attendance. Jack O’Connor, a retired educator, was the principal at the former Community School. O’Connor said his father played a large role in him receiving the honor.

“As much as it’s an honor for me, I’m glad he’s able to enjoy it,” O’Connor said.