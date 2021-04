PROSPECT — The town and Chesprocott Health District are running a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents only on April 27.

The clinic, which is for age-eligible residents, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prospect Senior Center, 6 Center St. Health officials will administer the Moderna vaccine at the clinic.

Residents must register to receive a vaccine. Registration is limited. For information or to register, call the senior center at 203-758-5300.