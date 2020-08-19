Prospect holding Sock Hop and Parade

PROSPECT — The town’s annual Sock Hop and Car Show will hit the road this year.

For the past 34 years, the town has hosted a sock hop and car show that typically attracts hundreds of show cars and thousands of people to the Prospect Green. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town is hosting a car parade of show cars instead.

“It’s our 35th year, I couldn’t just cancel it,” Mayor Robert Chatfield said.

The 35th annual Sock Hop and Parade is set for Sunday. All owners of show cars are invited to participate and can meet at Prospect Elementary School, 75 New Haven Road. The first 200 show cars will get a free T-shirt and dash plaque.

The parade will leave the school at 11 a.m. and work its work through town. The full parade route is available online at www.townofprospect.org.

Chatfield said people can also park at Hotchkiss Field, 61 Waterbury Road, and watch the parade pass by from the park.