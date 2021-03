PROSPECT — The town is holding its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field on Waterbury Road.

The event is open to children in fifth grade and younger. Children will be split up by age and separate fields will be used for different age groups. People must follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks.

If there is inclement weather, a tent will be set up and bags of candy will be handed out to children.